China’s blockchain ambitions set in stone after mention in national five-year plan By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

China’s blockchain ambitions set in stone after mention in national five-year plan

China’s determination to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the utilization of blockchain technology was evidenced again this week, after the release of the country’s latest five-year development plan.

The word “blockchain” was reportedly mentioned for the first time in the 14th of China’s regular five-year plans, which lay out the country’s economic priorities for the period from 2021 to 2025, according to local news outlet Pingwest.