Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week: March 12

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
2.
Lady Gaga posed alongside Adam Driver as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci for their new crime drama House of Gucci.
4.
Jennifer Lopez showed fans how she spends her #SelfCareSundays.
5.
Hilary Duff had a beautiful baby shower.
6.
The Weeknd hung out with his dog and plush toys.
7.
Mariska Hargitay threw it back to her high school years.
8.
Henry Cavill celebrated his mum on International Women’s Day.
9.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir flossed for the camera.
10.
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s youngest daughter Rue Rose got her ears’ pierced.
12.
Ayesha and Steph Curry relaxed at the beach.
13.
Ross Butler thought of the perfect movie starring him, Jacob Elordi, and Noah Centineo.
14.
Tommy Dorfman compared March 2020 to March 2021.
15.
Nicole Parker shared a borderline-NSFW photo with her husband Boris Kodjoe to celebrate his birthday.
16.
Halle Berry found a red carpet substitute.
17.
Kristin Cavallari shared memories with her “gusband” Justin Anderson.
18.
And Nina ran into some Degrassi nostalgia in the form of a greeting card.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!