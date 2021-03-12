Carrefour fined 1.75 million euros for unfairly squeezing suppliers on price By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9
3/3

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Carrefour is seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Nice

2/3

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS (Reuters) – French retailer Carrefour (PA:) has been fined 1.75 million euros ($2.1 million) for unfairly pressing suppliers for discounts during annual contract negotiations, the finance ministry said in Friday.

The ruling by the Paris Commerce Court follows a probe by anti-trust authorities into Carrefour’s practices during its 2016 negotiations with suppliers, the statement said.

The investigation found that Carrefour had forced suppliers to give discounts as a pre-condition to entering annual price negotiations.

The court ordered Carrefour to stop what it called “practices that restrict competition” and requested the provisional execution of the fine.

Carrefour said it had put an end to the incriminated practices since February 2016 and would not appeal.

“The court did not reject the principle of seeking a discount but considered the discount was not sufficiently justified in its application,” a Carrefour spokeswoman said.

($1 = 0.8394 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR