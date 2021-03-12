Cardi B Shows Love And Support To Selena Gomez After Suggesting She Might Give Up On Music!

The rapper took to her social media to show some love and support to Selena Gomez after the latter expressed her thoughts on maybe putting an end to her music career during an interview for Vogue! Check out what Cardi B had to say about it!

In a series of tweets Cardi sent out into the world earlier today, she stated that ‘I don’t think Selena should retire. She makes good music and her fans love her. I think she needs one more Era that no one ever seen her as. I’d love to give her some ideas.’

RELATED:Cardi B Just Gave Birth To Baby No 1, But She And Offset Are Reportedly Already Planning For Baby No 2

This comes after Selena suggested that her next project could be the last since she’s felt for a long time that she’s never really been taken seriously as a singer.

The performer said, in part, that: ‘I have had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think that there’s a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I am so thankful and for that I keep going.”

Instead, she told the news outlet that she would give it one last try and would then like to fully focus on her career as an actor instead.

RELATED:Cardi B To No Longer Go On Tour With Bruno Mars After Welcoming Baby Kulture – Here’s What She Had To Say!

As for Cardi, while she encouraged Selena to continue with her music career as well, she did stress that she gets the pressures women in the music industry face.

The female emcee made it clear that, no matter what Selena decides, she will stand by her.

Advertisement

‘I like Selena tho. I defend her cause she’s such a sweetheart in person. Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just too sweet to go thru that. If she wants to leave, leave cause you want to not cause of these f**kers.’