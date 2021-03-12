Cardi B Offers to Give Selena Gomez Edgy Reinvention Ideas

Instagram

After her ‘Taki Taki’ collaborator opened up about her plan to retire from making music, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker comes to her defense, stating that she doesn’t deserve negative criticism.

Rapper Cardi B has offered to help Selena Gomez embrace an “edgy” reinvention after urging the pop star to reconsider plans to retire from music.

The “Come & Get It” hitmaker recently revealed she wanted to step away from the charts and focus on her acting work because critics are never satisfied with her talents in the recording studio, but Cardi, who collaborated with Selena on DJ Snake‘s “Taki Taki” hit in 2019, argues she shouldn’t turn her back on her passion just because of haters.

“I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her,” Cardi shared on Twitter on Thursday, March 11. “I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas (sic).”

And the “WAP” star insists Selena doesn’t deserve the negative criticism, “I like Selena tho .I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person.Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just to sweet to go thru that,” Cardi wrote. “If she wants to leave ,leave cause you want too not cause of these f**kers (sic).”

Selena has yet to respond to Cardi’s supportive tweets, but in her new Vogue interview, she explained she was tired of being ridiculed and not taken “seriously” as an artist.

“I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ” she vented. ” ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough.”

She added, “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”