Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.011458 by 19:12 (00:12 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $32.689324B, or 1.90% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $41.646475B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.011458 to $1.032199 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 13.16%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.362509B or 3.13% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0115 to $1.2184 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 31.85% from its all-time high of $1.48 set on February 27.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $56,572.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.12% on the day.

was trading at $1,746.54 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.34%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,062.078264B or 61.61% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $202.830289B or 11.77% of the total cryptocurrency market value.