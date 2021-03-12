Candace Owens Calls Meghan Markle’s Claims About Her and Son Archie’s Racist Treatment ‘Ridiculous’

Instagram/WENN/Avalon

The conservative author and political commentator also defends British TV host Piers Morgan, who decides to leave ‘Good Morning Britain’ following backlash over his comments on the Duchess of Sussex.

AceShowbiz –

Candace Owens has weighed in on Meghan Markle‘s shocking allegations that some people in British royals were concerned about the skin color of Meghan and Prince Harry’s son Archie before he was born. During her appearance on Fox News, Candace seemingly didn’t buy the claims.

“You would not be able to discern just by looking at Meghan Markle that she’s Black,” she said of the Duchess of Sussex, who is biracial. Candance then blasted Meghan by saying that she’s a “typical leftist narcissist” who experienced “traditional” life as a royal family member and just decided “to call it racist.”

Alluding that she and her firstborn Archie could never experience racism because of their skin tone, Candace continued, “If you’ve seen a picture of Archie and you believe that he has suffered anti-Black racism then I’m a Nigerian prince and give me your credit-card details. It’s so ridiculous.”

During her appearance, the conservative author and political commentator also defended British TV host Piers Morgan, who decided to leave “Good Morning Britain” following backlash over his comments on Meghan. “Piers Morgan was all of us when he was dressing down Meghan Markle and calling her out on the blatant lies that she’s told. She can’t even keep her story straight,” Candace said.

“If anyone remembers, about three years ago she said in a panel that she does not read newspapers, she does not check social media, because she doesn’t like to read stories about her. Well, apparently that’s not true, because she’s now telling everybody that she was suicidal because of bad press, because of racism,” she continued. “In his opinion, he believes that Meghan Markle is lying. I agree with him. Why aren’t we allowed to have an opinion anymore?”

Meghan opened up about the royal family’s concerns about the skin color that her and Harry’s son might have with Oprah Winfrey on “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”. “In those months when I was pregnant … we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ ” the former “Suits” actress said, adding that there were “also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”