Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO’s push to add affidavit evidence in U.S. extradition case By Reuters

© Reuters. Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver
VANCOUVER (Reuters) – A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s request to add additional affidavit evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Friday.
But the judge has provisionally allowed parts of an expert’s report that Meng’s team requested be permitted into evidence, subject to further submissions about its relevancy, the ruling showed.
