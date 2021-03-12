BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, BCH By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Price analysis 3/12: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, LTC, LINK, BCH

(BTC) missed hitting a new all-time high on March 11 by just a whisker as Oracle Corporation (NYSE:) denied rumors that it had purchased about 72,000 Bitcoin. This suggests that traders could be looking for signs of greater institutional adoption to boost Bitcoin’s price further.

One of the main factors that may have kept several institutional investors at bay is the lack of regulatory clarity but this could be on the verge of changing.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360