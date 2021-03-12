Bryant wants to join Cards, open to Cowboys reunion

Dez Bryant spent part of the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens, and he would like to continue playing in 2021.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Bryant admitted that he’d like to play for the Arizona Cardinals next season and team up with DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray.

“I think that would be dope being next to my boy D Hop [Deandre Hopkins], Christian Kirk, Kyler Murray,” Bryant said. “I think they have a dope offense. I feel like they got a dope defense. I think they got a dope coach . . . If I had to choose, yeah, if that opportunity presented itself, I think I would take it.”

If Larry Fitzgerald doesn’t return to Arizona in 2021, there could be a potential opening for Bryant on the roster. Fitzgerald still hasn’t announced his plans for next season, and it’s unclear whether or not he will retire.

After missing two seasons in 2018 and 2019, Bryant returned to the NFL in 2020 and appeared in six regular-season games with the Ravens. He caught six passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted twice in two playoff games but did not record a catch.

Bryant also told TMZ Sports that he’d be open to a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys. He said last month that he plans to play two more seasons and confirmed he would not re-sign with the Ravens.