Brian Austin Green Unsure How to ‘Protect’ His Kids From Social Media

The former ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ actor talks about fathering three young boys and admits he has no clue on how to ‘protect’ his children in the age of social media.

The 47-year-old actor – who has 18-year-old Kassius with former partner Vanessa Marcil and Noah, eight, Bodhi seven, and four-year-old Journey with estranged wife Megan Fox – admitted the “age of social media” has meant the world has changed dramatically and all he can do for his sons is to make sure they have a “good sense of right and wrong.”

He told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m not sure how (to protect them), to be honest. It’s changed so much from when we were kids and in the business.”

“The age of social media, the internet and all of that, it’s a completely different business than it was when I was a kid. I kind of feel like the best thing I can do as a parent is just make sure that my kids morally have a good sense of right and wrong, and what makes them feel good and not, what affects other people negatively or positively, and then put them out there and hope they can navigate it.”

And the former “Beverly Hills 90210” star doesn’t think it’s his place to decide where his kids’ futures should lie.

He said, “I don’t think it’s my job to create their experience and their story for them.”

“I think that’s already done, and I think it’s my job just to make sure that the path they’re on is (positive).”

Brian is just trying to be the best dad he can be and “hope that that’s enough” – but he thinks he’s done a good job so far.

He said, “Cash, my oldest, is turning 19 and he’s an amazing kid. Like, morally, he is a really, really good person.”

“So I hope that that technique works pretty well, but it seems to be with him. I mean, it seems like he’s a pretty good guy, so yay me. Yay team Brian!”