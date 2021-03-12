Boeing secures 24 737 MAX orders from investment firm 777 Partners By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle

(Reuters) – Boeing (NYSE:) Co said on Friday private investment firm 777 Partners has agreed to buy 24 737 MAX airplanes with an option to purchase a further 60.

Boeing shares rose about 1.6% in pre-market trading.

Miami-based 777 Partners, which has a stake in Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines, said it plans to lease the 737-8s to its affiliated carriers.

“The 737-8 aircraft are a fantastic addition to our aviation portfolio and will enable our partners to leverage the jets’ superior economic performance to deliver low fares for their passengers while reducing their carbon footprint,” said 777 Partners founder Joshua Wander.

Reuters had exclusively reported on Wednesday that Boeing is close to a multibillion-dollar deal to sell dozens of its 737 MAX 7 jets to Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) Co.

Alaska Airlines had agreed in December to buy 23 737 MAX 9 jets and European budget airline Ryanair bought 75 jets.

The 737-8 can fly 3,550 nautical miles, about 600 miles farther than its predecessor.

