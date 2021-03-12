Bitfinex users can now paper trade their custom algo strategies By Cointelegraph

Crypto exchange Bitfinex has introduced a new feature for its algorithmic trading toolkit, allowing users to test their trading strategies without putting actual funds at risk.

Bitfinex users can now deploy Honey Framework in their paper-trading sub-accounts. A paper trade is a simulated trade that allows users to practice buying and selling financial assets without risking real money.