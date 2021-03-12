Bitcoin Will Reach $200,000 in 2021 Says Crypto Analyst By CoinQuora

Bitcoin Will Reach $200,000 in 2021 Says Crypto Analyst

  • price will reach $200,000 at the end of 2021 according to analyst Lark Davis
  • In a Tweet, Davis showed a pattern showing the trajectory of BTC price
  • He predicts that at the end of 2021, there will be another bull run

Bitcoin will reach $200,000 by the end of the year. This is what crypto analyst Lark Davis thinks. In a recent Tweet, he shared a brief price analysis chart on how and why this may happen.

In the Tweet, Davis showed a year-on-year pattern of the price movements of Bitcoin. In the image, he shared that Bitcoin always starts will a bull run, followed by a bear market, and lastly, it will have some time to accumulate.

With the recent pattern trends, Davis believes that Bitcoin already went through the cycle and is set for another bull run at the end of the year.

Lark Davis is a crypto analyst with over 100k followers on Twitter and more than 200k followers on his YouTube channel. In his bio, he wrote that he is a “bitcoin and crypto investor whose mission is to help you make money and grow your wealth.”

Davis also recently conducted a survey on Twitter where respondents voted that the bull run is not over. Over 70% of the respondents voted for the “No, just a correction” option

