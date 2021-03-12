Home Business Binance crypto exchange launches payments app in alpha By Cointelegraph

Binance has released its payments app, Binance Pay, in public alpha. The app is a contactless peer-to-peer cryptocurrency payment feature that lets users send and receive payments in cryptos like (BTC).

Binance initially rolled out Binance Pay in a soft launch in February 202 for P2P payments, enabling 250,000 users to interact with the product. Today, Binance Pay is launching in alpha with new features like merchant-based transactions and is available to all users.