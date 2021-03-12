Binance crypto exchange launches payments app in alpha By Cointelegraph

Binance crypto exchange launches payments app in alpha
Binance has released its payments app, Binance Pay, in public alpha. The app is a contactless peer-to-peer cryptocurrency payment feature that lets users send and receive payments in cryptos like (BTC).
Binance initially rolled out Binance Pay in a soft launch in February 202 for P2P payments, enabling 250,000 users to interact with the product. Today, Binance Pay is launching in alpha with new features like merchant-based transactions and is available to all users.
