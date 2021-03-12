Biden to meet virtually with Ireland’s Martin on March 17: White House By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: EU leaders summit in Brussels
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin will hold a virtual meeting on March 17 to mark St. Patrick’s Day and a close bilateral relationship, the White House said on Friday.
“They will also discuss combatting COVID-19, addressing global challenges, increasing our shared prosperity, and supporting political and economic stability in Northern Ireland,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.