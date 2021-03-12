Biden to limit sharing of information on unaccompanied immigrant minors to ICE By Reuters

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and ICE will roll back a 2018 information-sharing agreement between the agencies as part of U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to deal with a rising number of children coming to the border, the officials said.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. health officials will limit the information they share with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE (NYSE:)) in an effort to convince more parents and relatives of unaccompanied migrant children to come forward and take the minors into custody, U.S. officials said on Friday during a call with reporters.

