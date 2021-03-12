Biden administration to respond in weeks to SolarWinds hackers-senior official By Reuters

© Reuters. Senate Intelligence Committee Examines Solar Winds Hack
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Most of the nine federal government agencies compromised by the massive SolarWinds hack have completed an independent review and those that have not will finish it by the end of March, a senior administration official said.
The hacking, which also hurt 100 private companies, used corrupted SolarWinds code and weaknesses in Microsoft (NASDAQ:) identity-management tools. Officials said they would respond to the perpetrators directly within “weeks, not months.”
