Bears trying to make offer for Wilson Seahawks can’t refuse?

The Chicago Bears want Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback would reportedly love to play for the Bears. It’s unclear if the two sides will strike a deal, but it certainly sounds like Chicago is preparing to make Seattle a massive offer.

According to Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports, the Bears are “trying to create a move that is so good Seattle can’t say no.” Cowherd also noted that he’s unclear how the Bears would pull off a trade for the veteran QB because Seattle would ideally not trade him to an NFC team.