Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.79% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.79%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.79%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 8.51% or 1.13 points to trade at 14.41 at the close. Meanwhile, OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:) added 6.01% or 1.29 points to end at 22.74 and Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.59% or 0.73 points to 13.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Regis Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.47% or 0.140 points to trade at 2.990 at the close. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.20% or 0.410 points to end at 9.350 and Flight Centre Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.06% or 0.79 points to 18.65.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 917 to 431 and 323 ended unchanged.

Shares in OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.01% or 1.29 to 22.74.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 6.16% to 14.781.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.87% or 15.00 to $1707.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.68% or 0.45 to hit $65.57 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.62% or 0.43 to trade at $69.20 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.37% to 0.7759, while AUD/JPY rose 0.08% to 84.55.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.34% at 91.727.