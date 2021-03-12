Australia joins ‘Quad nations’ alongside India, Japan and US in plan to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

In the first of its kind for the Indo-Pacific region, leaders from Australia, India, Japan and the US have joined forces to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known as the Quad, the four nations’ leaders, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, met virtually last night to discuss the COVID-19 recovery effort, distribution of vaccines, climate change and security in the South China Sea .

The meeting resulted in a major joint commitment to provide up to a billion doses of COVID vaccines across the region by the end of 2022.

Quad nations meet virtually to discuss COVID-19 recovery. (9News)

Australia will contribute $99 million dollars to help deliver the vaccines on top of roughly $500 million the government already contributes to regional vaccine access.

The commitment will be implemented by the launch of a senior-level Quad Vaccine Experts Group, comprised of top scientists and officials all four governments.

This group assist in designing a plan for the Quad COVID-19 vaccine effort including working with production facilities on capacity expansion to increase distribution of vaccines.

The group will also focus on a strategy for “hard to reach communities” in need of COVID-19 treatment and vaccines to support international organisations, including the WHO, COVAX and UNICEF.

The virtual summit was the first time Mr Morrison met with Joe Biden since his inauguration and also marked Mr Biden’s first multilateral summit since he’s been President.