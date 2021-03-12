Armenian president taken to hospital with COVID-19 complications: agencies By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday.

The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media reports saying Sarkissian, 67, was undergoing treatment for heart problems.

“Some complications have appeared in connection with the coronavirus infection sustained by the president of Armenia,” Russian news agencies quoted his office as saying. “He is undergoing tests.”

Sarkissian declined on Thursday to sign a decree on the appointment of a new head of the army’s general staff after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sacked the previous chief during a political crisis in which the army urged Pashinyan to resign.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR