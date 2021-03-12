Andy Murray Pulls Out of Dubai Tournament as Wife Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Instagram

The British tennis champion decides to sit out the upcoming Dubai event in order to tend to his family after wife Kim Sears delivered their fourth child together.

AceShowbiz –

British tennis ace Andy Murray has welcomed his fourth child with wife Kim Sears.

The news was announced by The Times reporter Stuart Fraser, who revealed on Twitter that Murray has pulled out of the upcoming ATP Tour event in Dubai to tend to his family.

The couple has yet to speak out on the news or share further details about the new arrival.

Murray had been planning to travel to Dubai for the tournament ahead of its kick-off next week (begs15Mar20), and is believed to be hoping to play in the Miami Open later this month instead.

Andy and Kim married in 2015 and are parents to three other children – Sophia, five, Edie, three and Teddy, 16 months.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old athlete was forced to pull out of the Australian Open as well. He tested positive for Covid-19 and had to enter quarantine ahead of the tournament.

“Unfortunately this means he will be unable to join the official AO charter flights arriving in Australia in the coming days to go through the quarantine period with the other players,” the officials at the Australian Open issued a statement back then. “The AO fans love Andy, and we know how much he loves competing here in Melbourne and how hard he’d worked for this opportunity.”

He’s not the only tennis player to contract the novel virus. Madison Keys also backed out of the much-anticipated competition after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.