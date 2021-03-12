Amazon Canada asked to shut Brampton facility, workers to self isolate for 14 days By Reuters

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:)’s Canada division has been ordered to close its Brampton facility in South Ontario, with workers being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a statement from Peel Public Health.

Over the past few weeks, the rate of COVID-19 infection across Peel has been decreasing while the rate inside this facility has been increasing significantly, the statement added. (https://

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

