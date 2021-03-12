Aja Naomi King Is Pregnant After Having Two Miscarriages

“This is my beautiful little rainbow baby.”
Aja Naomi King is going to be a mom soon. The How to Get Away With Murder actor announced she was pregnant when she shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram.
“I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family,” she wrote. “With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak. This is my beautiful little rainbow baby.”
“I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have [enough] language for it,” she added.
King mentioned that she “wasn’t sure” if she wanted to open up about her miscarriages because she “felt like so many other people had way worse experiences than [she] did.”
However, the actor decided to do so because “pain is pain and loss is loss.” She said, “Once you are touched by it, it stays with you forever.”
“I won’t lie, it’s been hard to not carry my fear with me throughout this pregnancy,” she admitted. “To believe that it’s real and that this baby will be okay. That this beautiful gift will remain.”
“But I try to not ignore the facts,” King continued. “And the facts are that I am healthy and my baby is healthy, my baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me.”
King encouraged others to speak out about their miscarriages because “it can be freeing” and she hopes that her story will help someone else “feel a little less alone.”
