A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Ex Ella Says He’s ‘Good Person’ After Blasting Him Over Breakup Post

Some people apparently speculate that the former couple breaks up because A Boogie cheated on Ella, prompting her to quickly set the record straight and defend her rapper ex.

AceShowbiz –

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Bands have called it quits in an apparent ugly split. The rapper took to his Instagram account to pen a goodbye message to Ella, though the post wasn’t really appreciated by Ella.

“As much as I don’t wanna admit it, I don’t deserve you @slaybella_,” the rapper penned on his Instagram Story on Thursday, March 11. “You have a beautiful long life ahead of you and I don’t wanna be the reason you’re not happy [sad tear emoji].”

He went on writing, “Be free [black heart emoji] go be what you truly want to be [blue butterfly emoji].”

Ella, however, seemingly thought that A Boogie was trying to chase clout with the post. Blasing the spitter, she reposted the post and wrote, “Lmao we already talked about this in real life & it was my idea Idk why he coming on Instagram with it like he setting me free.” Concluding her message, Ella told her ex to “go to hell.”

She then shared some messages on Twitter, ranting about being falsely portrayed. “One thing I hate is when people view me as something that I’m the complete opposite of,” so she tweeted. “One thing a n***a can never stop me from is having a voice ! I’m gon always say how I feel wether u like it or not.”

Apparently, some people speculated that the former couple broke up because A Boogie cheated on Ella. Catching wind of the rumors, Ella was quick to set the record straight and defend her ex. “@ArtistHBTL is a good person,” so she said of the “Look Back at It” musician. “He’s been good to me & I’m thankful for everything you’ve ever done for me.”

She later stressed, “This has nothing to do with cheating, he’s changed a lot for me and put it in a lot of effort for us to be together.” Explaining why they decided to end their romantic relationship, Ella stated, “We just don’t see eye to eye anymore.”

The split news arrived after the pair welcomed their second child in June 2020. “MY BOY HERE,” A Boogie bragged on his social media account. A Boogie and Ella also share a daughter named Melody Valentine Dubose who was born in 2017.