2-seed Arkansas fends off 7-seed Missouri to advance

Photo: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

The streaking Arkansas Razorbacks, the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and the eighth-ranked men’s basketball team in the nation, roared back from an early double-digit deficit and then fended off 7-seed Missouri, 70-64, on Friday night to advance to Saturday’s semifinals in Nashville.

It was the ninth win in a row for the Razorbacks, who improved to 22-5 overall. Missouri fell to 16-9.

Arkansas was led by junior guard JD Notae, who hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 25 points. Senior forward Justin Smith added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Missouri jumped out to a 23-13 lead in the opening half, but a dunk by junior forward Ethan Henderson off an assist by Notae gave the Razorbacks their first lead of the game at 32-30 with 1:45 left in the first half. Missouri led 33-32 at intermission.

The two teams traded the lead several times in the second half before Arkansas finally began creating some breathing room with a 10-1 run that gave the Hogs a 60-50 lead with 5:04 left to play.

Missouri kept battling from there, but could get no closer than to within three the rest of the way. And every time the Tigers inched closer, Arkansas seemed to come up with the big play or made free throws to hold them off.

Missouri was led by junior guard Xavier Pinson with 14 points and senior guard Dru Smith with 11.