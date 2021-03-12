13 Celebrities Who Are Nice In Person, According To Me



Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images



This one was truly wild. I had JUST seated a big birthday party of preteen girls at the front of the restaurant. Then Miranda Cosgrove shows up — and this is RIGHT after iCarly ended. Normally I wouldn’t acknowledge when I recognized a celebrity (most want to fly under the radar) but in this case I felt like I needed to give her a heads up about the situation inside. So I leaned in and said, “Just so you know, there is a big party of young girls that you’re gonna have to walk past.” And she was like, “Oh, that’s totally fine!” She walked past them, it did indeed cause a big scene, and she handled it with total grace.