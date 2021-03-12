13 Celebrities Who Are Nice In Person, According To Me

I served plenty of celebrities back in the day — here’s who was nice.
Hello, world. My name’s Stephen LaConte, and long before I was a writer here at BuzzFeed, I spent my days working in restaurants and retail shops in the fine city of Los Angeles. That means I had plenty of celebrity encounters at work.
There’s a big trend on TikTok where former customer service workers spill the tea on celebrities they’ve served. Well, I wanna do it, but I have no idea how to make a TikTok and I don’t really want to learn. So fuck it, let’s do it here on BuzzFeed.
I wanna keep this positive, so here are 13 celebrities who were actually very nice to me when I helped them:
1.
Amy Adams
2.
Stevie Wonder
3.
Miley Cyrus
4.
Bill Nye the Science Guy
5.
Pharrell
6.
Paris Hilton
7.
Kevin McHale
8.
Miranda Cosgrove
9.
Like 15 kids from American Idol
10.
Kate Upton
11.
Fetty Wap
12.
Diane Keaton
13.
Ed Helms
And that’s just a few of many! Maybe I’ll share more at a later date. As for the celebrities who were NOT so nice…well, I’ll never name ’em on BuzzFeed, but if you ever see me out and about, feel free to ask. 😏
Have you had any pleasant encounters with a celebrity? Share your own stories in the comments, please!
