Ziliqa a closer look By DailyCoin



Ziliqa a closer look



Since its launch, Zilliqa reached an all-time high of $0.2315 and currently has a market capitalization of around $1,670,000,000.

Zilliqa gained popularity for its revolutionary technology but seems to have gone under the radar in recent times.

Zilliqa has announced a few partnerships and projects in previous months, suggesting that it is making progress again.

Zilliqa is a public, permissionless blockchain developed to provide high throughput with the capacity to complete thousands of transactions per second. Zilliqa grabbed headlines and became a major topic of conversation in cryptocurrency circles when it launched its mainnet in 2019.

The Singapore-based project may be seen as direct competition to because it is a public blockchain that allows developers to build smart contracts and DApps on it, similar to Ethereum, Polkadot, and .

It stood out from the rest of the pack as a result of the concept of sharding, which forms the core of the project, and its ability to scale up rapidly.

Sharding gives Zilliqa the ability to process up to 2,828 transactions in a second, compared to Bitcoin’s seven and Ethereum’s 15.

Since hitting its all-time high in 2019, Zilliqa seems to have gone under the radar without grabbing headlines for a while. Here is what’s new with Zilliqa in recent months.

Zilliqa Announces The Availability Of Non-Custodial Staking On Its Platform

In October 2020, Zilliqa raised the bar in DeFi by announcing that it will begin offering non-custodial staking services, powered by Zillion, on its mainnet. This makes Zilliqa one of the pioneers of staking in a sharded blockchain.

In addition to staking, Zilliqa announced the introduction of the governance ZIL token (gZil), which will give long-term users the ability to be part of Zilliqa’s governance mechanism.

On the Flipside

Vitalik Buterin has mulled over 100x scalability for Ethereum.

The co-founder of Ethereum has said that rollups are due to be released soon.

According to Buterin, this layer 2 solution will help Ethereum to scale by 100x before sharding is introduced.

Cardano falls, but investors remain confident of a price rally.

Zilliqa Announces 30-Day AirDrop For Zil Stakers

Zilliqa announced a campaign to reward ZIL holders of the token who stake them on the platform with an airdrop. The 30-day airdrop will run from February 15th to March 16th, 2021.

During the duration of the airdrop, 1,000 ZIL will be airdropped to a random wallet that staked ZIL on the platform, and an additional 2,500 ZIL will be distributed each week during the campaign. This airdrop will see a total of 45,000 ZIL given away, which is worth $5,000.

The campaign dubbed “Zillicracy” was launched with the intention of rewarding ZIL holders.

Zilliqa Invests In Xcademy To Promote A Blockchain Influencer Academy

In February 2021, Zilliqa announced a partnership with Xcademy, the world’s first online, mobile YouTube academy. This partnership venture will see both parties reap the rewards of the $15 billion opportunities which the influencer marketing industry offers.

By taking advantage of Zilliqa’s smart contract technology, Xcademy will create a tokenized economy that will allow content creators to launch their own tokens on the Zilliqa blockchain.

“Choosing to work with them came naturally to us at XCADEMY as we leverage blockchain to solve a major problem within the content creator space while, in turn, driving utility of the platform,” says Oliver Bell, founder of Xcademy.

While it seems like there’s nothing new about Zilliqa, a lot is happening for the token that took the world by storm in 2019, and in the coming months, we may see a spike in popularity for Zilliqa.

Continue reading on DailyCoin