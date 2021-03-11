Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Above, the Brixton neighborhood in London. For Black and mixed-race Britons, Meghan Markle’s description of her family troubles in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey this week recalled familiar and often painful experiences that rarely get talked about. (Prince William called the royals “very much not a racist family” in his first public comments after the interview.)

“There is, in Britain, a very big silence around race that, in fact, there isn’t in the United States,” said one professor of postcolonial studies at the University of Cambridge. “The idea that a talk-show host would sit down with a royal couple or anyone and discuss race at length — that’s not actually imaginable in the U.K.”

Here’s what else is happening

Myanmar: At least eight people died and 20 more were wounded on Thursday when police officers fired indiscriminately into a cluster of unarmed civilians in the small town of Myaing, as protests against the military coup continued across the country.

Brexit: Almost five years after Britons voted to leave the E.U., the government said it would wave through some goods arriving at British ports from the continent until January 2022 — a tacit admission that it lacks the capacity to perform the border checks required.

George Floyd: Derek Chauvin, the police officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck in Minneapolis as the Black man gasped for breath, will now face an additional charge of third-degree murder. Chauvin had previously agreed to plead guilty to the charge, before a plea deal was rejected.

Hong Kong: China on Thursday approved a drastic overhaul of the election rules in Hong Kong, which will most likely bar many pro-democracy politicians from competing in elections.