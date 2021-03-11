Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

A killing rampage in Myanmar

At least eight people died and 20 more were wounded on Thursday when police officers fired indiscriminately into a cluster of unarmed civilians in Myaing, a small town in the center of the country.

“They were shooting people like shooting birds,” said U Myint Zaw Win, a witness.

The killing comes after weeks of protests during which the military, which has for decades persecuted the country’s citizens, attacked peaceful demonstrators, often without warning.

More than 70 people in Myanmar have been killed by the security forces since the army staged a coup on Feb. 1, ousting a civilian leadership and returning the country to the nightmare of full military rule. On Thursday, Amnesty International released a report exposing that security forces used battlefield weaponry on protesters.

Developing: On Thursday, a military spokesman accused Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader who was ousted in the coup, of having illicitly received 25 pounds of gold and about $600,000. That accusation, and other obscure infractions, could carry a yearslong imprisonment.