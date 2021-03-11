Wild top Knights again By Reuters

5/5



© Reuters. NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks



2/5

Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals and Kaapo Kahkonen made 24 saves as the Minnesota Wild overcame a hat trick by rookie defenseman Dylan Coghlan to complete a sweep of its back-to-back with the Vegas Golden Knights, prevailing 4-3 on Wednesday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Kirill Kaprizov and Carson Soucy also scored goals for Minnesota, which moved within two points of the first-place Golden Knights in the West Division while also improving to 5-0-1 all-time against Vegas at Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:) Center.

Kahkonen, coming off his first career shutout on Monday night, extended his personal winning streak to eight games, longest in the NHL this season.

Coghlan, playing in just his 12th career NHL game, registered the first hat trick by a defenseman in Vegas history. Marc-Andre Fleury had 25 saves for the Golden Knights before departing at the 11:39 mark of the third period after allowing three goals over a 6:23 span. Logan Thompson replaced him and made two saves in his NHL debut.

Avalanche 2, Coyotes 1 (OT)

Gabriel Landeskog scored at 4:22 of overtime as Colorado beat Arizona in Denver.

Brandon Saad scored in regulation and Philipp Grubauer stopped 13 shots for Colorado, which got Nathan MacKinnon back in the lineup.

Antti Raanta had 44 saves and Tyler Pitlick scored for Arizona.

Oilers 7, Senators 1

Leon Draisaitl recorded a hat trick and added two assists as Edmonton routed visiting Ottawa.

The Oilers won their third straight game and improved to 14-5-0 over their last 19 contests. Draisaitl hit the five-point plateau for the fourth time in his career, and for the second time in less than six weeks against the Senators.

Darnell Nurse, Jujhar Khaira, Connor McDavid and James Neal also scored for Edmonton. Evgenii Dadonov scored his 100th career NHL goal for the Senators’ only offense, after his team trailed 7-0 in the third period.

Canadiens 5, Canucks 1

Jesperi Kotkaniemi collected one goal and one assist while Carey Price made 23 saves as visiting Montreal continued its mastery of Vancouver.

Tyler Toffoli collected a pair of assists for the Canadiens, who have a 5-0-2 record against the Canucks this season and have scored at least five goals in six of those games. Corey Perry, Shea Weber, Jeff Petry and Phillip Danault added goals for Montreal.

Brock Boeser scored and Thatcher Demko stopped 40 shots for the Canucks, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

Kings 5, Ducks 1

Adrian Kempe continued his goal-scoring onslaught with two more into the back of the net as Los Angeles won at Anaheim. Kempe has six goals in his past three games, including a hat trick Monday against the Ducks.

Anze Kopitar, Andreas Athanasiou and Alex Iafallo added goals for the Kings while Troy Grosenick made 33 saves in his first NHL appearance in more than six years. The Kings won for just the second time in their past seven games (2-2-3) while defeating the Ducks for the first time in three games (1-1-1).

Sam Steel scored a goal for the Ducks while goaltender John Gibson had 32 saves as Anaheim’s brief two-win streak came to an end.

–Field Level Media