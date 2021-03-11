Wendell Pierce Clarifies Meghan Markle Criticism

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” Adams wrote. “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family.”

He went on: “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, whose newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flee the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

“This newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency,” Adams said.