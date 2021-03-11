Ulta Beauty Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Ulta Beauty Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Ulta Beauty announced earnings per share of $3.41 on revenue of $2.20B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.31 on revenue of $2.07B.

Ulta Beauty shares are up 21.02% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.98% from its 52 week high of $350.96 set on March 11. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 3.96% from the start of the year.

Ulta Beauty follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Ulta Beauty’s report follows an earnings missed by Walmart on February 18, who reported EPS of $1.39 on revenue of $152.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.51 on revenue of $148.49B.

Walt Disney had beat expectations on February 11 with first quarter EPS of $0.32 on revenue of $16.25B, compared to forecast for EPS of $-0.3551 on revenue of $15.89B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar