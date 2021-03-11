U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.58% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.58% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 1.04%, and the index gained 2.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 2.71% or 6.66 points to trade at 252.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Nike Inc (NYSE:) added 2.62% or 3.60 points to end at 141.19 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) was up 2.03% or 4.71 points to 237.13 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.75% or 1.57 points to trade at 55.51 at the close. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) declined 1.09% or 0.56 points to end at 50.88 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was down 0.82% or 1.74 points to 211.57.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.73% to 37.47, TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 6.78% to settle at 55.31 and Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 6.29% to close at 544.00.

The worst performers were General Electric Company (NYSE:) which was down 7.40% to 12.27 in late trade, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 6.53% to settle at 67.41 and Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 3.33% to 45.29 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 152.50% to 4.040, Nova Lifestyle I (NASDAQ:) which was up 87.08% to settle at 4.490 and ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 43.81% to close at 6.5000.

The worst performers were Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.35% to 3.480 in late trade, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 22.32% to settle at 11.8700 and Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.77% to 47.37 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2058 to 772 and 66 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2646 rose and 686 declined, while 70 ended unchanged.

Shares in TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.78% or 3.51 to 55.31. Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.71% or 6.66 to 252.00. Shares in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 152.50% or 2.440 to 4.040. Shares in Nova Lifestyle I (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 87.08% or 2.090 to 4.490.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.88% to 21.91.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.01% or 0.25 to $1721.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April rose 0.05% or 0.03 to hit $65.94 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 2.39% or 1.62 to trade at $69.52 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.02% to 1.1986, while USD/JPY rose 0.06% to 108.55.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.45% at 91.415.

