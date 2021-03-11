U.S. repeats it will not offer Iran unilateral incentives for talks By Reuters

“We will not offer any unilateral gestures or incentives to induce the Iranians to come to the table. If the Iranians are under the impression that, absent any movement on their part to resume full compliance with the JCPOA, that we will offer favors or unilateral gestures, well that’s a misimpression,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. He was referring to the deal formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States repeated on Thursday that it will not offer Iran unilateral incentives to persuade it to attend talks about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

