U.S. Postal Service will not close rural offices as part of revamp plan By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. House committee holds hearing on Postal Service
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Thursday a forthcoming 10-year strategic plan will not call for closing any small or rural post offices but will propose adjustments in its network.
The U.S. Postal Service faces a $160 billion projected loss over the next decade and is looking to cut costs as it faces shrinking first-class mail volumes. “Congress must be willing and receptive to enabling us to make the necessary changes to put us on a sustainable path,” DeJoy told a U.S. House panel
