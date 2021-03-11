U.S. lawmaker urges FAA to extend ‘zero-tolerance’ policy past March 30

Article content

WASHINGTON — The head of the U.S. House of Representatives transportation panel urged the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday to extend a “zero-tolerance” policy for passengers not wearing masks or causing disturbances on flights.

In January, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order directing the policy after supporters of then-President Donald Trump were disruptive on some flights. Dickson warned that disruptive passengers could face up to $35,000 in fines and possible jail time and said the policy would last through March 30.

Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, urged Dickson to continue the “policy until public health officials determine that mass vaccinations have eliminated the risk of infection” on airplanes.

The FAA said in response it would respond directly to DeFazio but added it expected all airline passengers to abide by federal requirements “to wear a mask while in flight and in transportation hubs including airports.

“The FAA is continuing to enforce a zero-tolerance policy toward travelers who cause disturbances on flights or fail to obey flight-crew instructions,” it added.