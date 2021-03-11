Todd Tucker’s Video Featuring Ace Wells Tucker Doing Tricks Around Kandi Burruss Has Fans In Awe

Todd Tucker shared a video featuring Ace Wells Tucker doing tricks around his mom, Kandi Burruss and fans are in awe. Check out the video that he dropped on her social media account below.

Someone said: ‘Kids got the dopest stuff nowadays.. back in my day I had a Superman big wheel and then a BMX bike.🧓🏾’ and another follower posted this message: ‘I’m trying to find an ATV for my son, where did you get this one?’

RELATED:Kandi Burruss Shares New Jaw-Dropping Photos – Check Out Her Mesmerizing Pink Dress

Another follower posted this: ‘@todd167 and @kandi you both are excellent parents…❤️!!!’ and another follower posted this message: ‘Man, I’m so dang dizzy right now!!!! Please slow down big boy!!😅’

RELATED:Kandi Burruss Shares ‘Too Much Love In One Pic’ – See The Photo She Shared

Someone else said: ‘He Needed this he misses his Mommy. Kandi you’re a great Mom,’ and another follower shared this message in the comments section: ‘I am a true city girl from Cali, and when I tell you them woods scare the shit outta me baaaabbby 😂😂’

Another followewr posted this: ‘He not gone play about it, mommy, either! 😂😂 Go Ace !’ and someone else said: ‘What is the name of that truck/4wheeler? I need 2 of those for my twins. Thanks in advance.’

A commenter said: ‘I’m wondering what’s in that purse so important. You couldn’t leave it in the car or something. Lol lmao.’

In other news, Kandi Burruss just invited Kenya Moore to be a part of her series called Speak on It. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.

‘Guess who’s gonna #SpeakOnIt tonight!!! @thekenyamoore with my guest host @donjuannc 🗣’ Kandi captioned her post.

In other recent news, Kandi impressed her fans with a photo that she shared on her social media account. Check out the pic.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more news about Kandi and her family.