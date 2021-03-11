Three found guilty of murder over toolbox deaths in Queensland

Three people have been found guilty of murder and a fourth of manslaughter after the bodies of a man and a woman were found stuffed in a toolbox and tossed into a Queensland dam.

Trent Michael Thrupp, Stou Daniels, Davy Malu Junior Taiao, and Waylon Ngaketo Cowan Walker were all charged with the January 2016 murders of Iuliana Triscaru and Cory Breton.

Daniels, Thrupp and Taiao were this afternoon found guilty of murder and torture.

Police pulled the toolbox from the Logan lagoon during the investigation of the pair’s deaths. (9News)

Walker was found guilty of manslaughter.

At the start of the trial in February, all four pleaded not guilty.

Thrupp attempted to plead guilty to manslaughter, but the prosecution refused to accept it.

Ms Triscaru’s and Mr Breton’s remains were found 18 days after they were reported missing.

They had been placed into a toolbox which had been tossed into a Logan dam.