This month’s Ethereum options expiry suggests ETH’s upside is limited By Cointelegraph

This month’s Ethereum options expiry suggests ETH’s upside is limited
To date, Ether (ETH) price has gained 85% in 2021, and options traders are still highly optimistic about the altcoin’s short-term performance.
The upcoming March 26 expiry holds over 96,000 ($172 million) call option contracts open interest between $2,240 and $3,520. Does a 25% or higher gain correctly reflect the current market sentiment, or are these traders simply over-optimistic about Ether’s odds?
