One day after Caleb and Ladd Drummond were involved in a head-on collision near her family’s ranch, ‘The Pioneer Woman’ star shares that her family think the two men ‘will both be okay.’

Ree Drummond managed to keep a positive attitude in the wake of the scary truck collision between her husband and her nephew. Giving an update about Ladd Drummond and Caleb Drummond’s conditions after they were involved in the accident, “The Pioneer Woman” star admitted that things could have been much worse.

“I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family. Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay. As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse,” the 52-year-old wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday, March 11. “Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot.”

The food writer has since been showered with supportive comments from her followers. One sent her comfort by writing, “Prayers for healing for Ladd and Caleb. Prayers of comfort and strength for you, Ree, Caleb’s family and all who love these men.” Another penned, “Definitely lots of prayers.” A third added, “Praying for a speedy recovery for your family.”

Just one day earlier, Ree’s husband and her nephew were unveiled to have been rushed to the hospital after having a head-on collision near her family’s ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma. Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported the 52-year-old and 21-year-old were each driving fire truck on County Road N3660 about eight miles west of Pawhuska when the incident took place.

On what caused the crash, troopers told local Fox 23 news, “Due to high winds on a gravel road, visibility was decreased causing Vehicle-1 and Vehicle-2 to hit head-on.” They added, “[Caleb Drummond] was ejected approximately 70 feet from point of rest.”

Meanwhile, a report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety uncovered that Caleb was in “critical condition” as he suffered head, arm, leg and other injuries from the accident. He was admitted to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His uncle, Ladd, was also taken to the hospital, but refused at-scene treatment since his injuries were reportedly not severe.