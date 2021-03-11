The ‘Most Famous Guest Ever’ Is Unmasked as Snail

FOX/Michael Becker

AceShowbiz –

“The Masked Singer” returned with a brand new season on Wednesday, March 10. Hosted by Niecy Nash, the premiere episode of season 5 offered viewers with performances by Russian Doll, Snail, Seashell, Raccoon and Robopine. The first contestant to hit the stage that night was Russian Doll.

Russian Doll opted to sing Michael Jackson‘s “Man in the Mirror” for their first performance. Instead of one, the giant Weeble Wobble sounded like it was made of two or maybe three singers. “I’m confused!” panelist Jenny McCarthy said. Fellow panelist Nicole Scherzinger, meanwhile, thought that it ‘was so creepy, but so magical!”





Russian Doll’s clues included coffee creamer, a “Mizfitz Toy Store”, puppet strings, the Garden State Highway, a train, a wooden boat wheel, and breadsticks. Among the panelists’ guesses were Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley from Lady A (Lady Antebellum), “Glee” cast members as well as Gwen Stefani and Tom DuMont from No Doubt.

As for Snail, he performed Hall & Oates‘ “You Make My Dreams Come True”. In his clue package, he said that he has “acted, directed, produced, released albums, even graced the Oscars stage.”





Up next was Seashell who sang Roxette‘s “Listen to Your Heart”. Her clues included a hot dog with relish, a chameleon, a witch’s broom, a liberty bell and a cowboy hat. She shared that she “never felt grounded” but then finally experienced a “massive tsunami of success.” Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Chenoweth, Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Jessica Simpson were among the judges’ guesses.





Taking the stage to perform “Wild Thing” by The Troggs was Raccoon. “I loved it, because he didn’t follow the script, so you’re on the edge of your seat. That’s entertainment at its finest!” It was certainly entertainment at its freakiest,” Robin Thicke commented. As for his clues, Raccoon said that he got a “second chance” at life after being in his “darkest days faced death.” Judges guessed Gary Busey, Nick Nolte, Sammy Hagar, Mike Tyson and Joe Pesci.





Robopine, whose initial name was Porcupine, then sang “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross. “My kids and my grandkids told me I was supposed to hang it up a long time ago,” he said in his clues, adding that he’s 60 years old. Among names that were thrown by judges as the guesses were Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Jamie Foxx, Lionel Richie and Ginuwine.





It was time to reveal who had to get unmasked that night and it appeared to be Snail. Shocking everyone, Snail turned out to be popular The Muppet character Kermit the Frog!