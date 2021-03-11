The ‘First wide receiver drafted’ quiz

The 2021 NFL Draft is just over a month-and-a-half away. The No. 1 overall pick is likely all-but-settled, but what happens after that is anyone’s guess. However things unfold, it appears that teams needing help at the wide receiver position will be in luck. This year’s crop of pass-catchers looks loaded, but the question is: who will be taken first? Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith shouldn’t have to wait long to hear his name on draft day. But if Smith isn’t the first wideout selected, LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase most likely will be. Chase is NFL-ready and already drawing comparisons to some of the NFL’s best. His college teammate, Justin Jefferson, just had what might have been the best rookie season ever for an NFL receiver, and Chase rates as the better prospect of the two entering the league. The team that selects him in this April’s draft could be getting a franchise-altering superstar.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. While Ja’Marr Chase seems like a can’t-miss prospect, the first WR off the board in past drafts has not always lived up to the hype. So with that in mind, how many of the first wide receivers selected in every NFL Draft since 1996 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!