Texans, Mark Ingram agree to one-year deal

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram was released by the Baltimore Ravens in January but didn’t have to wait until the start of the new NFL year next Wednesday to find a gig.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Houston Texans will sign Ingram to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $3 million. Ingram replaces Duke Johnson, who was released by Houston late last month.

Ingram made his last Pro Bowl squad in 2019 but lost touches and opportunities to rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards last season. Baltimore made the 31-year-old a healthy scratch for four of its final five games, and Ingram didn’t play in either of the team’s postseason contests.

He finished the campaign with 299 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only 72 carries.

“Obviously my role wasn’t what I wanted,” Ingram said in early February. “Good thing about it is I’m healthy, I’m fresh. I know I can still play this game at a high, high level for a long time.”