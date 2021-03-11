Tether tokens go live on Ethereum competitor Solana blockchain By Cointelegraph

Stablecoin issuer Tether has announced that USDT tokens are launching today, March 9, on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Tether’s chief technical officer said that the integration with the layer 1 blockchain promises to support a wide array of projects in the Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, sector and other Web 3.0. activities.

As previously reported, Solana is being pitched as a competitor to , with the hope of drawing DeFi actors into its network as they wait for the full benefits of Eth2 to finally kick in.