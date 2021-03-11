Tesla, Bumble, Roblox Gain Premarket; Oracle Falls By Investing.com

GameStop (NYSE:) stock fell 5.7%, as a ‘gamma squeeze’ on options brokers that has driven the stock up over 400% over the last month unwound a little.

Roblox (NYSE:) stock rose 8.8%, continuing the strong trading which saw the online-gaming platform’s stock jump over 50% on its first day of trading, helped by fund manager Cathie Wood’s ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:) picking up the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:) stock rose 2.4% after Reuters reported that the aircraft manufacturer is close to a deal to sell dozens of its 737 MAX 7 jets to Southwest Airlines (NYSE:), the world’s top Boeing 737 operator, in potentially its largest 737 MAX order since the aircraft’s safety ban was lifted.

Bumble (NASDAQ:) stock rose 10% after the online dating company reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter revenue in its first quarterly results since its float, adding it expects significant pent up demand when the pandemic ends.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.7% after the electric-car manufacturer increased the prices of its Model Y Long Range and Model S Plaid plus by $10,000, according to its website, suggesting increased demand.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.