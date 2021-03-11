Tesla, Bumble, Roblox Gain Premarket; Oracle Falls By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, March 11th. Please refresh for updates.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 3.7% after the electric-car manufacturer increased the prices of its Model Y Long Range and Model S Plaid plus by $10,000, according to its website, suggesting increased demand.
American Airlines (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.2% after the airline announced it will sell $7.5 billion of bonds and leveraged loans backed by its loyalty program to repay U.S. government debt.
Bumble (NASDAQ:) stock rose 10% after the online dating company reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter revenue in its first quarterly results since its float, adding it expects significant pent up demand when the pandemic ends.
Oracle (NYSE:) stock fell 5% after the business software maker disappointed with its quarterly revenue amid strong competition for cloud services from the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:).
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) stock rose 6% after the struggling movie-theater chain said the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines and the release of eagerly awaited movies would boost sales this year.
Boeing (NYSE:) stock rose 2.4% after Reuters reported that the aircraft manufacturer is close to a deal to sell dozens of its 737 MAX 7 jets to Southwest Airlines (NYSE:), the world’s top Boeing 737 operator, in potentially its largest 737 MAX order since the aircraft’s safety ban was lifted.
Roblox (NYSE:) stock rose 8.8%, continuing the strong trading which saw the online-gaming platform’s stock jump over 50% on its first day of trading, helped by fund manager Cathie Wood’s ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:) picking up the stock.
GameStop (NYSE:) stock fell 5.7%, as a ‘gamma squeeze’ on options brokers that has driven the stock up over 400% over the last month unwound a little.
Cloudera (NYSE:) stock fell 7.7% after the software company offered up disappointing full-year guidance, which overshadowed better-than-expected quarterly results.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock rose 0.4% after President Joe Biden said he will double his country’s order of the drug maker’s Covid-19 vaccine.
JD.com (NASDAQ:) ADR rose 7.2% after the Chinese e-commerce company reported a jump in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by the broader shift to online shopping triggered by the pandemic.
