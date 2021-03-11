Tamar Braxton Makes Fans Happy With This Announcement

Tamar Braxton made her fans happy with this announcement that she dropped on Twitter. Check out the post that she shared below.

11/11 Is finally here‼️ listen and subscribe to my first episode of my new podcast #underconstruction I’m so excited to be on this forever under construction journey of life with you all….go NOW to your favorite podcast platform 🙏🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/PdkA0Dc9g3 — TAMAR under construction BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) November 11, 2020

Someone else said: ‘Thank You For All You Do. I hope you watched my reviews. If you need a Spiritual Coach please reach out.’

A follower posted this: ‘David was afraid that Goile was going to influence Tamar to leave him. I believe that man David has a lot of skeletons in the closet. But Google was shady. All she had to do was explain what she does and she didn’t. She snapped. Made her look shady.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘Photoshopping at it’s best bc this looks almost nothing like Tamar! Then again she’s worn masks before covid hit&though I wanna ask #whoisshePerforming arts frfr&say #demaskMonsterJapanese goblin but tbh Im scared of what/who’ll be revealed behind the mask, she’s scary in/out so#StickToWhatUKnowPLASTICClown face.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Tamar wasted her time with this docuseries. If she showed black women I was down but I’m going to uplift myself that would have been great because she did hit rock bottom. But all she showed us was messy Tamar who can’t do anything. Lazy, always has issues for not doing.’

One other follower said: ‘I honestly continued to watch the show because of Soile. I knew Tamar wasnt going to do anything but act like a victim. Tamar is lazy. Solie stood the show. Following Tamar everywhere. Obviously trying to get David out of the picture. She acts like a stalker fan.’

A fan said: ‘Hey Ms. Tamar, after listening to your first Podcast I wanted to comment on your son eating while in class. I know you are not happy with this rule but as parents, we have to respect school policy and procedures. My son eats breakfast sometimes before class or after.’

