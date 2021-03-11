Swedish Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19: Royal court By Reuters

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, next in the line of succession to the Swedish throne, and husband Prince Daniel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the royal court said on Thursday.
“The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel display mild symptoms, but are feeling well considering the circumstances,” the Swedish Court said in a statement.
As crown princess, Victoria, who is 40 years old, is next in the line of succession to the Swedish throne currently held by her father, King Karl XIV Gustaf.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.