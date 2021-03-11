Swedish Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19: Royal court By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7


STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, next in the line of succession to the Swedish throne, and husband Prince Daniel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the royal court said on Thursday.

“The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel display mild symptoms, but are feeling well considering the circumstances,” the Swedish Court said in a statement.

As crown princess, Victoria, who is 40 years old, is next in the line of succession to the Swedish throne currently held by her father, King Karl XIV Gustaf.

