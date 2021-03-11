Stocks and currencies extend gains as tepid inflation calms markets

Article content

Tame U.S. inflation data and well-behaved Treasury yields saw emerging stocks extend gains for a third straight day on Thursday, while emerging currencies were set for their best day in over a month.

MSCI’s index of EM stocks was up 1.9%, taking it more than 4% above Tuesday’s low – staging a healthy comeback after dipping into correction territory earlier this week.

The benchmark was lifted by healthy gains in Asia where China mainland stocks rose about 2.5% after better-than-expected data on new bank lending, while South Korean shares climbed 2%.

Giving a leg-up to risk assets were declines in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, after data showed underlying U.S. inflation remained tepid. Successful debt auctions in the United States also helped tame bond yields with eyes on the auction of 30-year U.S. bonds on Thursday.

Risk assets across the globe had sold off recently as worries about higher inflation sent U.S. bond yields higher at an alarming pace. Concerns persist that a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in the United States set to be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden could overheat the economy.

“Given that (the) $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill cleared its final stages yesterday, the issuance of new government debt is expected to rise above the $3.6 trillion issued in 2020,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.